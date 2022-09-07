Attempted murder defendant posts bond, released from Will County jail, again

A Joliet man facing an attempted murder charge was briefly held in jail following his latest arrest in a case where he’s charged with battering several people at Joe’s Beverage Warehouse.
Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Angel Vargas, 21, was booked into the Will County jail on charges alleging he committed aggravated battery and mob action on Aug. 5 at Joe’s Beverage Warehouse, 3001 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.
John Hernandez, 20, and Corey Jones, 21, both of Joliet, are Vargas’ co-defendants in the liquor store battery incident. Hernandez has been in jail since Aug. 25. Jones surrendered to the Joliet Police Department on Sept. 1. He was released from police custody after posting a cash bond.
Judge Chrystel Gavlin signed a warrant for Vargas’ arrest on those charges on Aug. 25. Gavlin’s warrant carried a $30,000 bond.
Vargas was able to post 10% of that amount for his release from jail about 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
About three weeks before that incident, Hernandez and Vargas were released from jail. Both men were initially kept in jail on $1 million bonds after they were charged with the attempted murder of Hernandez’s father in a Joliet Township shooting.
However, Judge Carmen Goodman granted a motion on July 12, from attorney Chuck Bretz to lower both of suspects’ bonds.
Goodman gave Hernandez a $100,000 bond and Vargas a $50,000 bond. Both men were able to post 10% of those amounts to secure their release.
At the time Goodman lowered their bonds, the two men still had pending felony charges in two unrelated cases.
In 2020, Hernandez was charged with firing a gun at a vehicle in Joliet and leaving the scene of a two-vehicle crash. On June 14, Vargas was charged with spitting on a police officer and entering a Walgreens in Joliet that he was banned from.
On Aug. 26, Judge Dave Carlson revoked Hernandez’ bond in the attempted murder case and set no bond the liquor store battery case. Both actions effectively prevent Hernandez from securing his release from jail.