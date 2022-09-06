Suspicious substance brought to Bolingbrook Police Department

The lobby of the Bolingbrook Police Department was reopened to the public Tuesday morning, after being closed because of a suspicious substance.

Police said in a news release that the substance was determined to be “not an immediate threat” and was taken by the FBI for further analysis.

The liquid was said to contain “an unknown poison” when it was brought to the police department at 2:15 p.m. Monday by a female and two males, Bolingbrook police said.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department was brought in to collect and test the substance.

Police announced that “out of an abundance of caution,” the police department lobby was closed and personnel that had contact with the substance were quarantined. No one reported any symptoms, and no one required medical treatment, police said.

At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, police announced that the lobby was reopened.

The substance had been tested by the Bolingbrook and Naperville fire departments and determined not to pose a threat. Personnel were released from quarantine, and no injuries occurred.

But the incident remains under investigation, and the substance now is being analyzed by the FBI, police said.

Bolingbrook police asked anyone with information about the incident to call their investigations division at 630-226-8620. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.

“All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and if the information leads to an arrest a cash reward may be issued,” Bolingbrook police said in a release.