Police investigating shooting in Joliet that left no injury, property damage

Officers are investigating a shooting in Joliet that apparently caused no injuries or property damage.

At 6:21 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Faxton Lane and Townsend Boulevard for a report of shots fired, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said. The area is within Joliet city limits but has a Plainfield address.

Officers found spent shell casings in the street, English said.

Police determined there were residents at a nearby park, but they were unable to find anyone or anything struck by gunfire, English said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.