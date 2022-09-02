Joliet Public Schools District 86 welcomes new administrators

Two new administrators have joined Joliet Public Schools District 86. Teresa Woodard is the new principal at Lynne Thigpen Elementary School, and Elisabeth Patton was promoted to academic adviser at Washington Junior High.
Woodard has more than 15 years of educational experience. Most recently, she served as principal at the Thompson Instructional Center. She received a bachelor’s degree from Chicago State University and master’s degrees from Chicago State University and Governor’s State University. She is currently working on her doctorate degree at the University of St. Francis.
Patton has been a teacher for the past 11 years, including the past four years as a social studies teacher at Washington Junior High. She has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University and master’s degrees from Lewis University and the University of St. Francis.