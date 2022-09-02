2 Morris men accused of staging robbery at New Lenox Joey’s Red Hots, police say

Two men face criminal charges in connection with staging a robbery that involved the theft of about $30,000 from Joey’s Red Hots in New Lenox, police said.

Joshua Jungles, 30, of Morris was an employee of the restaurant at 217 E. Maple St., and his co-conspirator was Gabriel Peterson, 36, also of Morris, according to a statement from the New Lenox Police Department.

Peterson was arrested and booked into the Will County jail in Joliet on Monday.

Jungles could not immediately be taken into custody, but he is in a secure facility that police did not identify. He will be arrested on a warrant after his release from the facility, police said.

The incident began with a report of an armed robbery from Jungles about 10:50 p.m. Sunday at Joey’s Red Hots, police said. Jungles was the only person in the restaurant at the time.

Officers met with Jungles, who claimed a masked offender, armed with a handgun, approached him and ordered him to hand over cash from the restaurant, police said.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that Jungles had staged the robbery with a co-conspirator and provided a false report of an armed robbery to the New Lenox Police Department,” police said.

Peterson was identified as the co-conspirator involved in the staged robbery, police said.

Peterson was apprehended by officers, and the stolen money was recovered. About $30,000 was taken, police said.

Prosecutors charged Peterson with felony theft. Jungles has been charged with felony theft and disorderly conduct. The latter charge alleged that Jungles transmitted a report to a police officer knowing there was no reasonable ground for believing an offense had been committed.

Peterson’s bond has been set at $100,000. He remained in jail as of Friday.

Judge Art Smigielski signed a warrant for Jungles’ arrest that also carried a $100,000 bond.