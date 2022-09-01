Man struck woman with jug of water at Joliet gas station, police say

A man was arrested after he was accused of striking a woman in the head with a gallon jug of water at a Joliet gas station, police said.
At 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to Speedway gas station, 1621 W. Jefferson St., for a report of a fight, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
When officers arrived, they determined that Dakarai Williams, 21, of Kankakee, became involved in an argument with a woman after arriving at the gas station to exchange a vehicle with them, English said.
During the argument, Williams struck the woman in the head with the gallon jug of water, English said.
Williams was arrested on probable cause of battery and released on his own recognizance. Court records on Thursday did not show formal charges filed against him.
Williams is scheduled to make an Oct. 13 appearance at the Will County Courthouse regarding the incident.