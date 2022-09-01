Coroner identifies body of barge worker recovered from Des Plaines River

A man from Arkansas was identified as the barge worker whose body was discovered in the Des Plaines River on Tuesday and his preliminary cause of death was from drowning.

Artie Odom, 65, of Hughes, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. at the 24000 block of West Front Street, within the Des Plaines River in Channahon Township, according to Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office.

Odom had been reported missing at close to 7 p.m. on Monday.

An autopsy was completed on Wednesday and preliminary results showed Odom died from drowning, Summers’ office said.

The U.S Coast Guard Marine Safety Office is investigating the incident.

Odom’s body was discovered on the south shoreline of the river at mile marker 276.4 by search, and recovery crews, according to a press release from the Channahon Fire Protection District.

Search boats were deployed and conducted several search patterns along the river between I-55 and the Dresden Dam and Lock. The Channahon Police Department deployed a helicopter to perform aerial searches over the river.