Will County under severe thunderstorm warning until 1:45 p.m.

A line of storms moving east into the Joliet area Monday afternoon, bringing with them a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:45 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.

The Joliet Weather Center’s Facebook page said the storms were moving at 50 miles per hours and could bring 60-miles per hour wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, along with damage to “roofs, siding and trees.”

Scott Lincoln, senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service Chicago in Romeville said to expect lightning and heavy rain, too.

However, it’s not all bad news.

“The storms are moving pretty quickly, so we’re not expecting any flooding,” Lincoln said.

Lincoln said it’s possible Will County might see more thunderstorms later this afternoon, too.