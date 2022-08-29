Vehicle involved in crash on Route 53 in Bolingbrook, lanes closed, police say

Northbound lanes of Route 53, also known as Weber Road, has been closed at the intersection of Boughton Road in Bolingbrook for the investigation of a single-vehicle crash.

Officers are on scene of a crash on Monday that occurred on Route 53, just north of Boughton Road, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

It’s not yet clear how many injured and how the crash occurred.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route for their commute until the investigation is completed.