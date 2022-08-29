Suspected intoxicated driver refused to step out of vehicle in Joliet, police say

A Decatur man whom officers suspected of driving while intoxicated had to be removed from his vehicle after he repeatedly refused officers’ request to step outside of it, police said.

At 9:22 p.m. on Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street for speeding, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Jerrell Crayton, 33, of Decatur, was identified as the driver of the vehicle, English said. Officers also saw in the a vehicle a woman and infant in a car seat, he said.

While speaking to Crayton, officers detected an odor of alcohol coming form him and he showed signs of possible alcohol impairment, English said.

Officers also saw open alcohol containers in the vehicle, English said.

Crayton refused to leave the vehicle despite numerous requests by officers, English said.

Officers indicated to Crayton that he was under arrest and he was removed from the vehicle, English said. He was then arrested.

Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests but he refused to do so, English said.

Crayton was booked into the Will County jail.

Court records show Crayton was cited for DUI, driving on a revoked license, driving 15 to 20 mph above the speed limit, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and carrying open alcohol container in a vehicle.

Crayton remains in jail on a $7,500 bond and will need to post 10% of that for his release.