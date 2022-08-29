Shorewood man charged with recklessly firing shotgun, handgun

A man has been charged with recklessly firing a shotgun in the direction of a Shorewood residence and firing a 9 mm handgun in a nearby neighborhood.
On Aug. 23, Will County prosecutors charged Richard Emerick, 72, of Shorewood, with the Aug. 19 reckless discharge of two firearms and criminal damage to a woman’s Dodge minivan.
In a criminal complaint, prosecutors alleged Emerick recklessly fired a shotgun in the direction of a residence in the 200 block of Westshore Drive. Emerick was also accused of recklessly fired a 9 mm handgun in the 100 block of Grove Street.
Westshore Drive and Grove Street are adjacent to each other.
Prosecutors also alleged Emerick caused damage to a woman’s Dodge minivan and the cost of the damage did not exceed $500.
Emerick had been arrested by Shorewood police and booked into the Will County jail on Aug. 19.
On Aug. 20, Judge Domenica Osterberger found reasonable basis for Emerick’s arrest without a warrant and set his bond at $10,000.
Emerick is still in jail as of Monday.
Emerick is scheduled to make a court appearance on Sept. 13, for a preliminary hearing to determine if there’s probable cause he committed the offenses he’s been charged with.