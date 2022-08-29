Joliet man accused of driving intoxicated, possessing guns in vehicle, police say

A Joliet man was arrested after he accused of driving while intoxicated and a revoked driver’s license, as well as unlawfully possessing two loaded firearms in his vehicle, police said.
About 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing it nearly strike another vehicle while exiting Eden Bar and Grill, at 926 Gardner St., according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
Officers also saw the vehicle drive in the opposite lane of traffic, English said.
Once the vehicle was stopped for the officers, Christopher Walsh, 48, of Joliet, emerged from the driver’s seat and yelled at the officers, English said.
While speaking to Walsh, officers saw he had showed behaviors consistent with alcohol impairment and Walsh indicated he had been drinking before driving, English said.
Officers identified Michelle Rodriguez, 49, of Joliet, as Walsh’s passenger and saw marijuana in the vehicle’s center console, English said.
Officers attempted to arrest Walsh but he pulled away from them multiple times, English said.
Officers were able to secure Walsh without further incident and determined he had a revoked driver’s license, English said.
Officers discovered that Rodriguez had an active warrant for failing to appear in court on traffic citations, English said. She was also arrested and Walsh’s vehicle was towed from the scene, he said.
Officers searched Walsh’s vehicle and found two loaded firearms in the center console, a 9 mm handgun and a .380-caliber handgun, English said. The 9 mm handgun’s serial number was defaced, he said.
After Walsh and Rodriguez were taken to the Joliet Police Department for booking, officers found suspected cocaine on Rodriguez while searching her, English said.
Walsh and Rodriguez were taken to the Will County jail. Walsh remains in jail on a $200,000 bond while Rodriguez has been released after posting 10% of her $5,000 bond, jail records show.