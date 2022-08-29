August 29, 2022
Joliet church’s treasurer charged with stealing more than $60,000 from church

By Felix Sarver
First Lutheran Church, 55 W. Benton St., Joliet, seen on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

A treasurer for First Lutheran Church in Joliet has been charged with stealing more than $60,000 from the church.

On Friday, Will County prosecutors charged Linda Bitner, 59, of Bolingbrook, with three counts of felony theft in connection with the incident.

Judge Chrystel Gavlin signed a warrant for Bitner’s arrest on the same day. The warrant carries a $25,000 bond. Bitner has not been apprehended as of Monday.

At 3:36 p.m. on June 21, officers responded to First Lutheran Church, 55 W. Benton St., for a report of a theft, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers learned from church staff that they suspected the treasurer for the church had stolen a significant amount of money from the church’s bank account, English said.

During the investigation, detectives determined more than $60,000 was taken and that Bitner was the suspect, English said.