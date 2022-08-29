Ex-con accused of threatening woman with handgun in Joliet, police say

An ex-convict was arrested in Joliet after he was accused of threatening a woman with a handgun and caught by officers carrying a loaded 9 mm handgun, police said.
Deshauwn King, 36, of Bourbonnais, was arrested and booked into the Will County jail on Friday in connection with the incident, which remains under the investigation, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
King has been on parole since 2018, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was sent to prison two years prior to serve three years on an aggravated domestic battery conviction, two years on an aggravated battery conviction and three years on a domestic battery conviction.
The latest incident that led to King’s arrest began at 12:22 p.m. on Friday, when officers responded to an apartment at Riverwalk Homes, 316 N. Bluff St., for a report of a disturbance, English said.
Officers determined a woman was preparing to walk to a store at the corner of Western Avenue and Hickory Street when she accepted a ride from King, who was a past acquaintance, English said.
The woman entered King’s vehicle and he threatened her with a handgun, English said.
King and the woman left the vehicle but King followed her back to her apartment, English said. King then fled the area, he said.
Officers conducted an extensive canvass of the area and were able to find King in the 400 block of North Bluff Street, English said.
Following King’s arrest, officers searched him and found a loaded 9 mm handgun from his pocket, English said.
Officers also discovered he had a parole warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
King was arrested on probable cause of aggravated unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful ammunition possession and the IDOC warrant. Court records on Monday did not show formal charges filed against him.
King had a court appearance on Saturday and his bond has been set at $200,000, jail records show.