Will County coroner reports 14 more deaths from suspected drug intoxication

The Will County Coroner’s Office has reported 14 more deaths from suspected drug intoxication, bringing the summer’s death toll to almost 40.

The 14 deaths occurred between July 20 and Aug. 23, according to a statement from Coroner Laurie Summers’ office. Her office has been publicly reporting those deaths since the first cluster of deaths that occurred in a 24-hour span in early June. As of last week, the death toll is now at 39.

Summers has said many of the drug-related deaths were caused by either fentanyl, cocaine or a combination of both.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The coroner’s website lists 89 drug overdose death cases thus far for this year, most of which were caused by intoxication from fentanyl, cocaine, heroin or some combination of any those substances. Many of them have occurred in towns throughout the county such as Joliet, Romeoville, Bolingbrook and Homer Glen.

Last year, there were 150 overdose death cases. In 2020, there were 125 of such cases.

This year, the average age of those who’ve died from a drug overdose is 40. The youngest person who died was a 15-year-old female from sodium nitrate. The oldest were two 70-year-old males, one from fentanyl and another from a combination of pain and psychiatric medication.

Summers has said she is making people aware of drugs on the street that are possibly laced with fentanyl.

Summers has also warned of cases where people have ingested two other kinds of synthetic opioids: metonitazene and brorphine. The former is as strong as fentanyl while the latter not so much, she said.

Several Will County agencies are working to reduce the number of overdose deaths, especially from fentanyl.

Kathleen Burke, Will County’s director of substance use initiatives, said anyone in need of Narcan or other resources for those facing a substance use disorder can call her at 708-205-5782 or her office at 815-774-7486.

Burke’s email is substanceuse@willcountyillinois.com.

Burke said Narcan is also available for anyone at micro food pantries throughout the county. Will County’s health department has an online map of food pantries available at willcountyhealth.org/maps.