Joliet man charged with sexual assault, abuse back in Will County jail

A Joliet man charged last year with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse is back in the Will County jail.

On Friday, Juan Sanchez, 27, was taken to the jail, where he is being held on a $753,000 bond. Prosecutors charged Sanchez on Sept. 28 with sexually assaulting and abusing a female teen.

The offenses occurred between March 1, 2021 and April 30, 2021, according to the prosecutors’ criminal complaint.

Sanchez was arraigned on March 16 and he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At that time, Sanchez was in the custody of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanchez was then taken to prison on March 30 to serve a two-year sentence following a conviction of aggravated driving under the influence in Kane County, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Sanchez was in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections before he was sent to the Will County jail on Friday.

Sanchez was last in the Will County jail on July 9, 2021. He was released after posting $6,500 bond, jail records show.

Last year, Sanchez was charged in several criminal cases, including one in which he was charged with burglarizing a Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet pickup truck parked on the Harrah’s casino deck in Joliet. That case remains pending in court.