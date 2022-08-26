Lincoln Elementary, John F. Kennedy Middle School hire assistant principals

Lincoln Elementary School and John F. Kennedy Middle school began the 2022-23 school year with new assistant principals. Christopher Jeziorny is the newest assistant principal at JFK and Lincoln welcomed Jen Napravnik.
Jeziorny came to District 202 from Scullen Middle School in Naperville where he taught special education. He has taught at the elementary, middle and high school levels during his 13 years in education. Jeziorny also worked for the School Association of Special Education of DuPage County, Southeast Alternative School and at Lincoln Junior High School in Naperville.
Napravnik has been in education for 10 years. She was most recently a fifth-grade teacher at Harrison Street Elementary School in Geneva. Napravnik also has led workshops in co-teaching, student engagement, student leadership, math intervention and grit. This past year she created and implemented a district wide after school reading and math program to close gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic.