Edward-Elmhurst Health welcomes new urologist

Dr. Mark Biebel a board-certified urologist, has joined Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group. He is accepting new patients at 100 Spalding Drive, Suite 206, on the campus of Edward Hospital in Naperville.

To schedule an appointment, visit eehealth.org/find-a-doctor or call 331-221-9004.

Biebel earned his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, completed his internship and residency at Boston University School of Medicine and completed additional fellowship training in urologic robotic/laparoscopic surgery and endourology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

He is a member of the American Urological Association and Endourological Society.