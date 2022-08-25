Plainfield School District 202 welcomes students back to school

More than 25,000 Plainfield School District 202 students, from kindergarten to high school, returned to the classroom last week.Creekside Elementary School students walk hand in hand on the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Provided by Plainfield School District )Bonnie McBeth Early Learning Center preschoolers flip through their favorite books on the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Provided by Plainfield School District 202)Drauden Point Middle School media specialist Carolyn Licata helps a new student set up her laptop on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. District 202 gives all its students laptops for use in class and for homework. (Provided by Plainfield School District 202)Plainfield High School-Central Campus students stream into the building on the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Provided by Plainfield High School District 202)New Plainfield Academy Principal Karyn Holstead and service dog Leroy walk the hall on the first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Holstead became the school's new leader after being its assistant principal for six years. (Provided by Plainfield School District 202)