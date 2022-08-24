Joliet Public Schools District 86 looks to fill board vacancy

The Board of School Inspectors is seeking applicants to fill an East Side seat on the school board of Joliet Public Schools District 86. The candidate would replace Antoine Edwards, who resigned from the board.

Qualified applicants must be 18 or older, a citizen of the United States, a resident of District 86 living on the east side of Joliet (east of the Des Plaines River) for at least one year and a registered voter.

Letters of intent and resumes may be sent to Stephanie H.T. Phelan, secretary, board of school inspectors, Joliet Public Schools, 420 N. Raynor Ave. The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2022. The term will end in 2023.

For more information, call 815-740-3196 ext. 8221.