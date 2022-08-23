Woman caught in Joliet with SUV stolen from Maine: cops

A woman from Maine was arrested after she was accused of driving in Joliet with a vehicle stolen from that state and hiding from officers in a garbage can, police said.
Katelynn Dubois, 29, of Wales, Maine, was arrested and booked into the Will County jail on Tuesday in connection with the incident.
Will County prosecutors have charged Dubois with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated fleeing, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 10:35 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an area near Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center, 333 Madison St., for a report of a stolen Land Rover SUV from Maine, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
The owner of the vehicle had been tracking it by GPS, he said.
Officers located the vehicle with a female driver – later identified as Dubois – on the south end of the hospital property, English said.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled as they were approaching on foot, English said.
The vehicle headed east on Oneida Street and officers were not able to locate it, he said.
A short time later, officers found the SUV in the 1400 block of Mayfield Avenue and no one was inside, English said.
Officers saw the SUV now had an Illinois license plate that did not match the vehicle, English said. A Maine license plate and a screwdriver were found in the front passenger seat, he said.
Officers set up a perimeter and a police dog was used to search the area for the suspect, English said. During that search, officers found a key to the SUV in the backyard of a nearby residence, he said.
As the search continued, officers found Dubois hiding in a residential garbage can in the rear of a Mayfield Avenue residence, English said. Dubois was then arrested.
After searching the SUV, officers also found suspected cocaine, English said.
Dubois had told the officers she received the vehicle from a friend in Maine, English said. Dubois is suspected of stealing an Illinois license plate from a vehicle at the Joliet hospital, he said.
No bond has yet been set for Dubois who remains in the Will County jail.
Officials with the Lewiston Police Department in Maine said in a July 28 statement on Facebook that Dubois has several warrants for her arrest and ongoing criminal activity. Lewiston is about 10 miles southwest of Wales.
Police said Dubois has a lengthy history of rummaging through mailboxes for banking or credit card information and using that information to withdraw funds from accounts.
In 2015, Dubois was identified as one of 14 defendants charged in a federal drug case, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.