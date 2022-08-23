Joliet man caught with stolen gun during traffic stop, police say

A Joliet man who was pulled over in a traffic stop by officers, was caught in possession of a stolen handgun, along with cocaine and marijuana, police said.
Will County prosecutors charged Stanley Russell, 55, with possessing a Taurus 9 mm handgun while “knowing it to have been stolen or converted,” according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday.
Prosecutors also charged Russell possession of a substance containing cocaine. They did not charge him in connection with possession of the marijuana, which is legal in Illinois but there are limits to how much residents can possess.
Russell was arrested following a traffic stop at 9:42 p.m. on Sunday near West Oak Avenue and South Briggs Street, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
Russell was pulled over for disobeying a stop sign, he said.
While officers were speaking to Russell, they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside his vehicle, English said.
Russell stepped out of his vehicle, officers conducted a search, and recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from Russell’s waistband, English said. Further investigation into the serial number on the handgun revealed that it had been reported stolen, he said.
Officers also recovered suspected cocaine and marijuana during Russell’s search, English said. Russell was then arrested.
Officers searched the vehicle and found individually packaged marijuana, police said.
Russell’s vehicle was towed from the scene.
On Monday, Judge Fred Harvey found probable cause to continue Russell’s detention at the Will County jail and set his bond at $25,000. Russell posted 10% of his bond and was released Tuesday.