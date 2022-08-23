Bolingbrook police found no victims, evidence of reported shooting

Officers in Bolingbrook responded to three unrelated reports of an unverified shooting, a stolen Jeep Cherokee and an armed person at a hospital who turned out to only have a cellphone, police said.
The reports all occurred within a timespan of a more than an hour on Tuesday.
The first report was about 2:12 p.m., when officers investigated the theft of a black Jeep Cherokee from an auto detailer in the 400 block of Woodcreek Drive, according to Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus.
Then about 2:43 p.m., officers went to the scene of a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Remington Boulevard, Columbus said. A black Jeep Cherokee was reported to have driven through the area, he said.
However, it is not known if this vehicle was the same Jeep Cherokee that was stolen in the other incident, he said.
Officers did not find any victims in the reported shooting and no evidence that shots were fired, Columbus said.
About 3:27 p.m., while in the same area, officers received a report of a person, possibly in possession of a firearm, on the second floor of AdventHealth Bolingbrook Hospital, Columbus said.
Officers quickly located the person at the hospital and determined that person did not have a firearm but just a cellphone, Columbus said.
That incident is completely unrelated to the report of the Remington Boulevard shooting, which remains unverified, but also under investigation, Columbus said.