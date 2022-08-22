Joliet Police announces plans for traffic safety campaign

The Joliet Police Department has announced plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on impaired driving and other dangerous behavior.

With messages like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” and “Drive High, Get a DUI”, the high-visibility mobilization will run through the early morning hours of September 7. This period will include the Labor Day holiday, an often deadly time on Illinois roads.

The Joliet Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement across Illinois for the increased statewide effort.

This Labor Day weekend, remember to designate a sober driver and do not let friends or family drive drunk or impaired by drugs. Even a small amount of alcohol or other drugs can impair judgement and reaction times, making driving unsafe.

The Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Traffic Safety Administration and administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.