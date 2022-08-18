Fortune names USF’s Online Master of Science in Nursing best in Illinois

As the University of St. Francis prepares to open the fall 2022 semester later this month, it will do so with the top-ranked online Master of Science in Nursing program in Illinois, according to Fortune’s inaugural Best Online Master’s in Nursing (MSN) Programs in 2022 listing. USF’s MSN program (#29 overall) was one of only two Illinois programs included in Fortune’s 2022 rankings.

Fortune’s online MSN program rankings were based on three criteria: Selectivity Score (55% comprised of the average undergraduate GPA of incoming students, and a weighted program acceptance rate), Success Score (40% comprised of one-year retention and graduation rates), and Demand Score (5% comprised of the program’s most recent graduating class).

Visit fortune.com/education/health/masters/rankings/best-online-masters-in-nursing to view Fortune’s inaugural Best Online Master’s in Nursing (MSN) Programs in 2022 rankings.