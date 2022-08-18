Bishop Ron Hicks to ordain 16 deacons August 20 at St. Raymond Nonnatus

Bishop Ron Hicks will ordain 16 men to the permanent diaconate at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet. The ordination Mass will be livestreamed on the diocese’s YouTube channel.

The newly-ordained deacons will be assigned to their home parishes, which includes parishes in Aurora, Carol Stream, Channahon, Darien, Frankfort, Itasca, Kankakee, Lisle, Mokena, Naperville, Shorewood and Villa Park.

The 16 newly ordained deacons will assist the bishop and his priests in ministries of the word, sacraments and charity. This includes proclaiming the gospel, leading intercessions, preaching and preparing the altar, celebrating baptisms, leading the faithful in prayer, distributing holy communion, witnessing marriages and conducting wake and funeral services. Deacons also identify the needs of the poor and underserved, and shepherd the church’s resources to meet those needs.

Diaconate formation requires completion of a comprehensive four-year program through the diocese’s School of Diaconal Formation, which draws faculty members from theology professors of area universities as well as diocesan clergy. The program, which focuses on the human, spiritual, intellectual and pastoral dimensions of formation, is mandated by both the Vatican and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

This year’s candidates for the diaconate are:

George Arocha, St. John Paul II, Kankakee

Richard Brewers, St. Ann, Channahon

Luciano Coson, St. Elizabeth Seton, Naperville

Paul Dirienzo, St. Anthony, Frankfort

Anthony George, St. Peter the Apostle, Itasca

John Hayes, St. Joan of Arc, Lisle

Peter Houtman, St. Raphael, Naperville

Phillip Leonard, Corpus Christi, Carol Stream

Richard McCowan, St. Anne, Crest Hill

Douglas McIlvaine, Our Lady of Mercy, Aurora

Matthew Napoli, St. Elizabeth Seton, Naperville

Joseph O’Donnell, Our Lady of Peace, Darien

Stephen Petrouske, Holy Family, Shorewood

Mark Ranieri Jr., St. Alexander, Villa Park

Rodney Sindac, Our Lady of Mercy, Aurora

David Stanton, St. Mary, Mokena

This year’s ordination will bring the total number of deacons serving in the Diocese of Joliet to 255.