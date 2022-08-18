Bishop Ron Hicks to ordain 16 deacons August 20 at St. Raymond Nonnatus

Bishop Ron Hicks will ordain 16 men to the permanent diaconate at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet. The ordination Mass will be livestreamed on the diocese’s YouTube channel.
The newly-ordained deacons will be assigned to their home parishes, which includes parishes in Aurora, Carol Stream, Channahon, Darien, Frankfort, Itasca, Kankakee, Lisle, Mokena, Naperville, Shorewood and Villa Park.
The 16 newly ordained deacons will assist the bishop and his priests in ministries of the word, sacraments and charity. This includes proclaiming the gospel, leading intercessions, preaching and preparing the altar, celebrating baptisms, leading the faithful in prayer, distributing holy communion, witnessing marriages and conducting wake and funeral services. Deacons also identify the needs of the poor and underserved, and shepherd the church’s resources to meet those needs.
Diaconate formation requires completion of a comprehensive four-year program through the diocese’s School of Diaconal Formation, which draws faculty members from theology professors of area universities as well as diocesan clergy. The program, which focuses on the human, spiritual, intellectual and pastoral dimensions of formation, is mandated by both the Vatican and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
This year’s candidates for the diaconate are:
- George Arocha, St. John Paul II, Kankakee
- Richard Brewers, St. Ann, Channahon
- Luciano Coson, St. Elizabeth Seton, Naperville
- Paul Dirienzo, St. Anthony, Frankfort
- Anthony George, St. Peter the Apostle, Itasca
- John Hayes, St. Joan of Arc, Lisle
- Peter Houtman, St. Raphael, Naperville
- Phillip Leonard, Corpus Christi, Carol Stream
- Richard McCowan, St. Anne, Crest Hill
- Douglas McIlvaine, Our Lady of Mercy, Aurora
- Matthew Napoli, St. Elizabeth Seton, Naperville
- Joseph O’Donnell, Our Lady of Peace, Darien
- Stephen Petrouske, Holy Family, Shorewood
- Mark Ranieri Jr., St. Alexander, Villa Park
- Rodney Sindac, Our Lady of Mercy, Aurora
- David Stanton, St. Mary, Mokena
This year’s ordination will bring the total number of deacons serving in the Diocese of Joliet to 255.