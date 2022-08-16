Teens arrested after Joliet house hit by gunfire

Three juveniles were arrested after shots were fired in the area of Baker and Grant avenues in Joliet on Monday night.
The three teens, aged 16 and 17, were found in the basement of a house on Baker Avenue along with two handguns and ammunition, police said.
A house in the 600 block of Grant Avenue appeared to have been hit by gunfire, but no people were injured, police said in a news release.
A report of shots being fired was made at 8:18 p.m.
Police said they found a “large amount” of spent 9 mm casings in the street near the 300 block of Baker Avenue.
During their investigation, police spoke to a father of one of the juveniles and were given permission to search a house in the block where the casings were found. Three male juveniles were located “hiding in the basement,” according to the release.
They were arrested without incident.
While in the basement, police also found two 9 mm handguns and ammunition on a couch, the release said.
One 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested, all for for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and no Firearm Owners Identification Card. They were taken to the River Valley Justice Center.