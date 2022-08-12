Joliet woman accused of stealing phone from woman on electric scooter: cops

A woman was arrested after she was accused of stealing a cellphone from a 51-year-old woman on an electric disability scooter and punching her in the head when she tried to get her phone back, police said.
Raven Green, 31, of Joliet, was arrested and taken to jail in connection with the incident. Will County prosecutors have charged Green with robbery and aggravated battery.
At 11:13 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Western Food Mart, 308 Western Avenue, for a report of a robbery, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
Officers who responded to the report were able to determine that a 51-year-old woman had been robbed of her cellphone while inside of Western Food Mart, English said.
Further investigation by the officers led them to determine that the woman was inside of the store and seated on an electric disability scooter, he said.
Green was identified by police as the woman who entered the store and yelled at the 51-year-old woman, English said. Green was accused of slapping the woman’s head and grabbing her cellphone from her hand, he said.
Green then punched the woman in the head after she tried to get her phone back, English said. The woman then fled the store.
Officers checked the area and found Green in the 300 block of North Bluff Street, English said. The 51-year-old woman’s phone was recovered in the parking lot of the store, he said.
Green remains in the Will County jail as of Friday. A judge has not yet set a bond for Green.