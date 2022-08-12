Joliet tries again, but sputters on inspection program for rental houses

The latest attempt to create an inspection program for single-family rental houses in Joliet was put in idle again, although City Council members promised on Thursday it is only for 30 days.
The debate over an inspection program for single-family rentals has been going on for at least 10 years, and members of the Land Use and Legislative Committee said they will take up the matter for a vote in September.
The council’s meeting became tense at times as Councilwoman Jan Quillman, who objected to tabling the matter, faced off with landlords who insisted the city’s proposal needs more tweaking.
“I don’t want to negotiate this anymore. I want what our citizens want,” Quillman said, siding with community leaders and residents who urged the committee to move a proposal to the full city council for a vote.
Quillman was outvoted 2-1. Other committee members insisted they want an inspection program but were willing to give landlords one last chance to work out a program that they and neighborhood advocates could accept.
“I’m in favor of a rental inspection program,” Councilman Joe Clement said. “I just think there’s more work to be done with the Realtors and our attorney for just one more round.”
Committee Chairman Terry Morris joined Clement to table the vote while saying he, too, favors an inspection program.
Joliet does inspect single-family rentals but only after they are reported for problems.
Landlord Dan Condon of Joliet pointed that out and said city inspectors already have trouble keeping up with the houses and apartments in the city’s rental inspection program.
“It seems like overkill to set up this (new) system when one’s already in place,” Condon said.
Many of the other landlords speaking at the meeting did not live in Joliet, something which Quillman emphasized.
Landlord Marc Wallace of Bolingbrook said he believed landlords were being “demonized” in the debate.
Resident Sharon Merwin said she believed affordable housing in Joliet was being bought up by investors, squeezing out traditional home buyers who could not afford to match their offers.
“Single-family rentals seems to dry up the availability of affordable housing for homeowners,” Merwin said.
Advocates for an inspection program said they are typical in other communities, and the absence of a regular inspection program attracts investors buying up housing for rentals.
Deputy City Attorney Chris Regis noted that one of the two inspection programs proposed by city staff was modeled after the program in Aurora “because it shows this is workable in other communities.”