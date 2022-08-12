Child sex offender charged with predatory criminal sexual assault in Joliet

A convicted child sex offender has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child in Joliet.

On Aug. 9, Will County prosecutors charged Vincent Winters, 57, with the predatory criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse of a minor on Oct. 11, 2017.

Both jail and court records, as well as the warrant, list Winters’ address as “unknown.” The Illinois sex offender registry said Winters’ address is in Joliet.

The latest charges against Winters were the result of an investigation by the Joliet Police Department.

Following the investigation, Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins signed a warrant for Winters’ arrest on Aug. 9 that carried a $1 million bond.

Winters has already been in the Will County jail since Aug. 15, 2021. Court records show Winters was charged on Nov. 11, 2017 with violating the sex offender registry but wasn’t apprehended until Aug. 15, 2021. The 2017 case remains pending in court.

The offense of predatory criminal sexual assault is a class X felony that is punishable by 6-to-30 years in prison.

However, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint they intend to seek a mandatory natural life sentence for Winters based on his past conviction of aggravated criminal sexual assault in a 1993 case.

The offense of aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a class 2 felony that is punishable by three to seven years in prison.