Joliet police officer shot at, missed fleeing armed suspect: cops

An officer shot at and missed an armed suspect on Wednesday who ran away from officers on patrol at a gas station in Joliet, police said.

The suspect was arrested and officers recovered his weapon at the scene, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

At 8:02 p.m. Wednesday, officers on patrol saw two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street, English said.

One of the suspects ran away when officers approached, he said.

Officers ran after the suspect and saw he was holding a handgun, English said. The suspect ignored commands from officers to stop and drop the gun, he said.

Officers chased after the suspect to the 600 block of Jerome Street and the suspect turned back towards an officer while still armed with the handgun, English said.

The pursuing officer fired his gun and missed the suspect, English said. The suspect dropped his weapon and he was arrested, he said.

English said the investigation remains ongoing and he provided no further details about the incident.