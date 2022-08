A motorcycle operator in Joliet was taken to a hospital after a crash on Jefferson and Reed streets.

A fire engine and an ambulance responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Joliet Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Carey.

Joliet Police Department vehicles near the intersection of Jefferson and Reed Streets on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Officers had responded to a crash involving a motorcycle. (Felix Sarver)

The operator of the motorcycle was awake and alert on scene, Carey said. The crash victim was taken to Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.