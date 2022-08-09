Joliet plans new law for sterilization of loose dogs

Joliet city staff is proposing a new law that would require dogs to be sterilized if caught running loose a second time.
The proposed addition to the city code goes to the City Council Land Use and Legislative Committee on Thursday for consideration.
The new law would require that a dog found “running at large” a second time be sterilized within 30 days if it is not so already. If the dog is not sterilized in 30 days, the city could have the dog impounded and then sterilized at the cost of the owner.
There was no particular issue that prompted the proposed addition to city code, Assistant City Attorney Todd Lenzie said.
He proposed the sterilization requirement after reviewing state law provided by Joliet Township Animal Control, which is the agency that impounds loose dogs in the city.
“Our change just comes in compliance with Illinois state law,” Lenzie said.
Because Joliet is a home rule municipality, it is not required to adopt the state ordinance. Lenzie said there was.
“We like to be in compliance with state law,” Lenzie said, “and that’s why I’m recommending the change.”
If the committee approves the proposed change, it would next go to the full City Council for a final vote. The Land Use and Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. in City Hall.