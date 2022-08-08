Teen accused of false report of armed people at Joliet playground: cops

A 15-year-old was arrested after he was accused of falsely reporting to police that there were people armed with guns at a playground in Joliet, police said.
About 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a playground near the 1000 block of Lois Place in response to a 911 call indicating there were people with guns at the playground, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
When officers arrived, they found no one at the playground with guns, English said.
The officers had received a similar call at the same location the day before and officers were not able to substantiate the caller’s claim as well, English said.
During the investigation, officers were able to determine the identity of the person responsible for the calls, who turned out to be a 15-year-old, English said.
Police believe the teen made three false 911 calls between June 24 and Saturdaywith the use of a cellphone, English said.
Officers found the teen in the 900 block of Lois Place and arrested him on a charge of felony disorderly conduct, English said. The teen was then taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.