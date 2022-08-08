Man accused of trespassing at Joliet home, injured after fight with homeowner’s son: cops

A Chicago man was accused of entering a Joliet home while intoxicated and refusing to leave, leading to a fight with the homeowner’s son that left the man with injuries, police said.
About 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Mack Street for a disturbance and determined an intoxicated man entered the home without permission through an unlocked rear door, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
The homeowner located the man, identified by police as Jose Vargas, 37, walking around the kitchen, English said. The homeowner did not know Vargas, he said.
The homeowner’s 36-year-old son then physically removed Vargas from the residence, but he made numerous attempts to re-enter the home, English said.
Vargas was stopped from entering the home each time by the homeowner’s son, English said.
English said the son had to fight with Vargas to get him to leave the residence and keep him from going back inside.
When officers arrived, Vargas attempted to run away but was quickly apprehended and arrested after a brief struggle, English said.
Vargas was arrested on probable cause of criminal trespass to a residence, resisting an officer and obstructing a police officer. Court records on Monday did not show formal charges against Vargas.
Because of the injuries Vargas received during the confrontation with the homeowner’s son, he was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, English said.
Vargas was released from the hospital, taken to the police department for booking and then to the Will County jail at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday.
Vargas was released from jail at close to 2 a.m. on Monday after posting 10% of his $25,000, jail records show.