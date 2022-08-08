Man accused of attacking woman, threatening her with pocket knife at Joliet motel: cops

A man was jailed on Monday after he was accused of attacking a woman at the Bel-Air Motel in Joliet and threatening her with a pocket knife, police said.
Timothy Thurmond, 46, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery and aggravated unlawful restraint in connection with the incident.
At 12:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a guest room at Bel-Air Motel, 1103 Plainfield Road, for a report of a domestic disturbance, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
Officers determined that a woman had been battered by Thurmond, English said.
Thurmond and the woman were involved in an argument and the woman left the room to find a friend to assist her in calming Thurmond down but she was not successful, English said.
The woman returned to the guest room and Thurmond attacked her and blocked her path out of the room while threatening her with a pocket knife, English said.
The woman suffered minor wounds from Thurmond pressing the knife against her body, English said.
She managed to lock herself in a bathroom and contact 911, English said.
When Thurmond was identified by officers as the woman’s attacker, he was arrested and taken to the Will County jail at close to 2 a.m. on Monday.