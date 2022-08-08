Coroner identifies Plainfield man who died after single-vehicle Joliet crash

The coroner has identified the man who died following a single-vehicle crash in Joliet that remains under investigation, police said.
On Monday morning, Brian Wischnefski, 55, of Plainfield was identified by Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office as the man died in the crash on Friday.
Wischnefski was pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m. Friday at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, according to the coroner’s office.
The crash still remains under investigation, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
Hospital staff believed Wischnefski had suffered from a medical event before the crash, English said. That medical ailment is unknown, he said.
Officers first responded to the crash at 8:16 p.m. Friday at Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Wischnefski was traveling west on Caton Farm Road, according to English.
Wischnefski’s vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of a subdivision known as Lakewood on Caton Farm, English said.