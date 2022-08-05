Joliet Township Dems elect Garland Mays as chair

Garland Mays has been elected chairman of the Joliet Township Democratic Party.

Mays, a commissioner at the Housing Authority of Joliet and president of the Forest Park Neighborhood Council, was elected by the township party Wednesday. He replaces Archie Gavin, who did not seek reelection.

Gavin is the husband of Joliet council member Bettye Gavin, who also is not seeking reelection when her seat in City Council District 4 is on the ballot in April.

Mays said the township party will try to increase voter turnout for the local election.

“Our voter turnout has been low in the last few elections,” he said. “We’ll be looking forward to getting people engaged.”

Mays is employed by the Will County Executive’s Office as the community engagement coordinator. At the housing authority, he serves as the board’s treasurer.