Will County Sheriff’s Office warns of thieves targeting Kia, Hyundai vehicles

Police are urging owners of certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles to exercise more caution in response to a social media trend encouraging people to steal those brand of vehicles.
This week, Will County sheriff’s deputies have taken three reports of suspects either stealing or attempting to steal Kia vehicles, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
Those thefts may have been sparked by a video on social media commonly referred to as the “Kia Challenge” that dares people to steal Kia or Hyundai vehicles by taking advantage of an apparent security issue related to those vehicles, police said.
The sheriff’s office shared information from the Park Forest Police Department about thieves targeting select Kia vehicles from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai vehicles from 2015 to 2021, according to Park Forest police.
A Kia Optima and a Kia Sportage were stolen during the late evening hours of Monday through Tuesday in the 22000 block of West Niagara Court, and the 22000 block of West Miller Drive in Plainfield, police said.
A suspect had broken into a Kia Sorrento and attempted to steal it during that time period in the 14000 block of South Lakeridge Drive, police said.
People should put their Kia and Hyundai vehicles in a garage, according to the sheriff’s office. Owners should also lock their vehicles
If people see suspicious vehicles or people in their neighborhood, they should contact 911, police said.