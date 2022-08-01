Woman accused of leaving baby unattended in vehicle while at Joliet Shoe Carnival: cops

A woman was arrested after she was accused of leaving her baby unattended in a vehicle on Friday evening while she was at Shoe Carnival in Joliet, police said.

At 8:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the parking lot of Shoe Carnival, 2706 Plainfield Road, for a report of a baby who was left unattended in a vehicle, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived, they found an unattended female infant in the car seat inside of the vehicle at the parking lot, English said.

A few moments later, Alisha Wesley, 34, of Crest Hill, emerged from the Shoe Carnival store, English said. She had told officers she was the child’s mother, he said.

Officers at the scene determined that Wesley had been inside Shoe Carnival for at least 15 minutes or more, English said.

Wesley was arrested on probable cause of endangering the life or health of a child.

Will County prosecutors have not yet filed charges against Wesley. She is scheduled to make an appearance on Sept. 12 for a court hearing regarding of the incident.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was notified about the incident and Wesley’s baby was released to a the custody of the child’s grandparent, English said.