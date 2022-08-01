Officers responding to shots fired call find Bolingbrook man with gun, ammo: cops

A man was arrested in Bolingbrook after he was accused of unlawfully possessing a revolver, a bump stock and ammunition at his residence, police said.

Jessie Bara-Gonzalez, 28, of Bolingbrook, was arrested on Thursday on probable cause of aggravated assault, obstructing a police officer, unlawful use of a weapon and no firearm owner identification card, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Court records on Monday did not show any charges filed against Bara-Gonzalez, who was released on his own recognizance. He has not been charged with firing a gun.

Police said he was released from custody pending further investigation and consultation with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. Representatives from the state’s attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a message about the incident.

When asked if police believe Bara-Gonzalez fired shots, Bolingbrook Police Capt. Anthony Columbus said the incident is under investigation and any suspect information would be speculation at this time.

The incident that led to Bara-Gonzalez’ arrest began about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at the Sunridge Townhome subdivision on Fernwood Drive, police said.

When officers were searching the area, they were confronted by an agitated man later identified by officers as Bara-Gonazlez, police said.

Bara-Gonzalez was using profanity at the officers and repeatedly refused to return to his home on Fernwood Drive while officers continued to investigate the reported shooting, police said.

Bara-Gonzalez then charged at one of the officers and he was arrested, police said.

Officers found several rounds of ammunition and a shell casing just outside Bara-Gonzalez’ residence, police said.

Officers also found a .357-caliber magnum revolver, a bump stuck and ammunition from Bara-Gonzalez’ residence, police said.

Bump stock devices allow a semiautomatic firearm to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of a trigger, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Bolingbrook Police Department’s investigation division at 630-226-8620.

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Bolingbrook Crime Stoppers at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or 630-378-4772.