Bolingbrook officers arrest woman suspected of stabbing man: cops

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed by a woman in Bolingbrook, police said.

At 2:23 p.m. on Monday, officers were sent to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive for a report of a 25-year-old man who was stabbed, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene and found the man, they also found a woman suspected of stabbing him, police said.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition for a single stab wound to the chest, police said. Officers arrested the woman.

Police said the stabbing appears to be an isolated domestic-related incident.

Officers are still investigating what happened, police said.

Police did not disclose the identity of the woman who was arrested, saying additional information would be released as the investigation unfolds.