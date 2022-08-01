August 01, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - Joliet and Will County

Bolingbrook officers arrest woman suspected of stabbing man: cops

Man in critical condition from stab wound to the chest, police say

By Felix Sarver
Emergency lights

Emergency lights (Provided photo)

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed by a woman in Bolingbrook, police said.

At 2:23 p.m. on Monday, officers were sent to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive for a report of a 25-year-old man who was stabbed, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene and found the man, they also found a woman suspected of stabbing him, police said.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition for a single stab wound to the chest, police said. Officers arrested the woman.

Police said the stabbing appears to be an isolated domestic-related incident.

Officers are still investigating what happened, police said.

Police did not disclose the identity of the woman who was arrested, saying additional information would be released as the investigation unfolds.