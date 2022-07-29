3 men arrested following Joliet Family Dollar store robbery

One man was accused of robbing cigarettes from a Family Dollar store in Joliet, his getaway driver attempted to flee from officers by jumping into a creek and an a passenger in his truck was caught with suspected cocaine, police said.

Kendale Coleman, 32, Charles Gittens, 40, and Thomas Spurgeon, 60, all of Joliet, were arrested on Thursday afternoon following the robbery at Family Dollar, 861 N. Larkin Avenue, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers had responded to the robbery at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, and determined Coleman stole cartons of cigarettes from a tobacco cabinet, English said.

When a store employee told Coleman to stop, Coleman implied he had a gun although he never displayed one, English said. Coleman then fled the store in a pickup truck, he said.

A short time later, officers found the pickup truck near Washington and Miller streets and attempted a traffic stop, English said.

When the vehicle suddenly pulled over, Coleman and Gittens, who was identified as the the driver of a vehicle, ran from the truck, English said.

Spurgeon had also left the vehicle, English said. He was arrested and officers found he was in possession of suspected cocaine, he said.

While fleeing from officers, Gittens had jumped into a nearby creek, where officers caught up to him and arrested him, English said.

Coleman was found by officers hiding under a porch of a residence near Washington and Iowa streets, English said. At the police department, officers found him to have suspected cocaine, he said.

Gitten suffered a minor injury when he fled from police and he was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, English said. After receiving treatment, he sent to the police department, he said.

All three men have been taken to the Will County jail.