Joliet woman crashed into residence with vehicle, bit hospital guard’s arm: cops

A woman was arrested after she was accused of damaging her boyfriend’s vehicle, striking a residence and the same man’s vehicle with her own vehicle, and biting a hospital security guard in the arm after her arrest, police said.

Magdalena Campos, 43, of Joliet, was arrested on Friday following a police investigation of the incident at the intersection of Hutchins and Elizabeth streets, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

About 5:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street and determined Campos shattered a window and slashed the tire of her ex-boyfriend’s Honda Civic, English said.

A short time later, Campos drove back to the the area of Hutchins and Elizabeth Street in a Dodge Journey, English said.

Campos’ vehicle left the roadway and she intentionally struck a residence on the southeast corner of the intersection, English said. A man and woman sitting on a porch of that residence jumped out of the way to avoid the collision, he said.

Campos then redirected her vehicle and struck her ex-boyfriend’s Honda Civic, English said. Her ex-boyfriend was at the scene and jumped out of the way to avoid Campos’ vehicle, he said.

When Campos’ vehicle’s collided with her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle, the force of that collision caused the ex-boyfriend’s vehicle to collide with a detached garage and pickup truck, English said.

After Campos struck the Honda Civic with her vehicle, she placed her vehicle in reverse and struck a landscape wall, English said. She attempted to flee the scene afterward but was quickly apprehended by responding officers, he said.

Campos was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for minor injuries she suffered from the crashes, English said.

While at the hospital, Campos tried to flee from the emergency department, pushed a security guard in the chest and then bit his left forearm while struggling with him, English said.

Campos was eventually taken back to her hospital room, English said.

At close to 4 a.m. on Saturday, Campos was taken to the Will County jail. She is being held at the jail on a $250,000 bond.