Romeoville Mayor Noak joins Pace board

Romeoville Mayor John Noak has joined the Pace board of directors as the representative for Will County.

Pace, which provides bus services in the Chicago suburbs, announced that Noak was appointed Wednesday to replace former Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar.

Noak has been mayor of Romeoville since 2008.

He serves on the Transportation Committee for the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and on the Transportation & Infrastructure Services Committee and at the National League of Cities. He also is on the executive board for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, is the legislative chair for the Will County Governmental League, is chairman of the Des Plaines Valley Enterprise Zone, and serves on the board of the Joliet Regional Port District.

“Mayor Noak’s experience in transportation and career in public service make him an ideal candidate for the Pace board of directors,” Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski said in a news release announcing the appointment. “I look forward to working with him as we transform our system to meet the needs of those we serve.”

Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger said Noak “is joining Pace at a very exciting time. We have a unique opportunity to reimagine our service and create a sustainable, equitable and modern transit network to better serve our region now and in the coming years.”