Morris Hospital, Morris YMCA offer Pedaling for Parkinson’s program

Morris Hospital and the Morris Community YMCA are offering a free Pedaling for Parkinson’s class designed to help individuals with Parkinson’s disease optimize their physical function by improving their gait, balance, speech, handwriting and overall endurance.

Taught by Morris Hospital Wellness staff with support from physical therapists, classes meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at the former LivFit studio, 109 E. Jefferson St. in Morris. Participants must receive approval from their doctor prior to attending.

Research conducted at the Cleveland Clinic found that individuals with Parkinson’s can experience a 35 percent reduction in symptoms by riding an indoor stationary bicycle for one hour, three days a week. While cycling is not a cure for Parkinson’s disease, there is compelling evidence that shows pedaling a bicycle at a rapid pace may change the life of someone living with Parkinson’s disease.

To register, call the Morris Community YMCA at 815-513-8080.