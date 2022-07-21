Shots fired at Riverwalk Homes in Joliet, no reported injuries: cops

A suspect fired multiple gunshots at the Riverwalk Homes apartment complex in Joliet, police said.

Officers who responded to the shooting on Thursday afternoon did not find any people who were struck by gunfire at the apartment complex in the 300 block of North Broadway Street, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

An unoccupied vehicle parked on North Broadway Street is the only known property English said was struck by gunfire.

At 3:22 p.m. Thursday, officers went to Riverwalk Homes for a report of shots fired dead learned there had been a past report of a disturbance in the parking lot of the property, English said.

During this disturbance, a Black male began firing multiple rounds from a handgun in the direction of the apartment buildings before fleeing the scene, English said.

Anyone with information on the shooting are encouraged to contact Joliet Police Department’s investigations unit at 815-724-3020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.