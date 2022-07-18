Man wounded in Joliet shooting

Joliet — A 32-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Joliet, police said

At 1:40 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of North Broadway Street for a report of shots fired, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old man in the 300 block of North Bluff Street who had been shot, English said.

Officers immediately began rendering first aid. He was then taken by ambulance to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, English said. The man suffered injuries not considered life threatening, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

Anonymous tips can be let with Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.