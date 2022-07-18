Joliet man charged with recklessly firing gun at man inside vehicle

joliet — A man has been charged with recklessly firing a gun on May 8 at a vehicle occupied by a 37-year-old man in Joliet.

Jonathan Diaz, 32, of Joliet, was charged with armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm following an investigation of the shooting.

Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that Diaz knowingly possessed a handgun on May 8 after he was previously convicted of burglary and aggravated discharge of a firearm in Cook County.

At close to 10:20 p.m. on May 8, officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Plainfield Road, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

During the investigation, officers determined the suspect had fired multiple rounds at a vehicle near North Raynor Avenue and Ross Street, English said.

A 37-year-old man was inside the vehicle, he said.

Neither the man nor the vehicle were struck by gunfire, English said. The man left the area and contacted 911 after the shooting, he said.

Officers searched the area and did not find any other victims or objects struck by gunfire, English said.

An expansive investigation by Joliet police detectives led them to identify Diaz as the suspect shooter, English said.

On Friday, Will County Judge Chrystel Gavlin signed a warrant for Diaz’s arrest.

At around 9 p.m. the same day, officers saw Diaz in a vehicle in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy, 809 Plainfield Road, English said.

Diaz was taken to the Will County jail about an hour later. His bond was set at $250,000.