University Park teenager dies from gunshot wound: Will County Coroner

A University Park teenager was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in southeastern Will County, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

A Saturday news release from the coroner reported the death of a 15-year-old male from University Park who was pronounced dead at 5:55 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Fiesta Drive.

Authorities are still determining the final cause and manner of death, though preliminary autopsy reports indicate the teenager died from a gunshot wound. The coroner’s office conducted an autopsy Saturday, the release states.

The incident is under the investigation of the Will County Sheriff’s Department, according to the coroner.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.